ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.6 million-$139.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.0 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 151,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.66. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,159 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $178,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,620,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,789.65. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $30,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 742,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,715.92. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 157,441 shares of company stock valued at $864,434 in the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ON24 by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

