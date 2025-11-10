Nano Labs (NA) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nano Labs to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Labs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million -$15.75 million -0.84 Nano Labs Competitors $19.16 billion $561.10 million -4.81

Analyst Recommendations

Nano Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nano Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano Labs Competitors 756 2898 7633 294 2.64

As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies have a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Nano Labs’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Nano Labs Competitors -627.33% -107.96% -3.39%

Volatility and Risk

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nano Labs peers beat Nano Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

