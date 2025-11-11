Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94), FiscalAI reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 94.12%.The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 784,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.96%.

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 106,855 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,990,708.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,285.14. The trade was a 80.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cannae by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 95.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

