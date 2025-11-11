Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott Ullem Sells 13,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.10. 3,140,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,639. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $92.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

