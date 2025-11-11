Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) Director Mark Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.2%

EXPD stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $141.79.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.