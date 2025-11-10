Reviewing Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) and BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) and BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and BioLineRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -254.28% N/A -192.17% BioLineRx -45.34% -49.74% -17.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $10.77 million 0.19 -$60.48 million ($0.80) -0.06 BioLineRx $17.25 million 0.87 -$9.22 million ($2.41) -1.43

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and BioLineRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioLineRx has higher revenue and earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. BioLineRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carisma Therapeutics and BioLineRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 1 4 1 1 2.29 BioLineRx 1 0 1 1 2.67

Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 3,910.42%. BioLineRx has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 655.81%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than BioLineRx.

Volatility and Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLineRx has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats BioLineRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops BL-5010, a pen-like applicator containing an acidic aqueous solution for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hevel Modi'in, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.