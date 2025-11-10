Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.29 and last traded at $87.5350. 202,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 433,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HHH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59.

In related news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $87,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,757.16. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,621,000 after purchasing an additional 752,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,951,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

