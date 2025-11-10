TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $162.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TJX Companies traded as high as $146.82 and last traded at $146.7690, with a volume of 1971826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

