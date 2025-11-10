TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $162.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TJX Companies traded as high as $146.82 and last traded at $146.7690, with a volume of 1971826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

