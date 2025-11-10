UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 899,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,351,689,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 725.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after buying an additional 1,677,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.