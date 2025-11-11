Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.20, Zacks reports.

Passage Bio Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of PASG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $83,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 623,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,690.96. The trade was a 1.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $223,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

