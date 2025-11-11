Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 15.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. Approximately 6,016,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

The firm has a market capitalization of £795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.11.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

