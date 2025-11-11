VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Posts Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 83.54% and a net margin of 88.65%.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VOC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.83. 40,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,863. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VOC Energy Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

