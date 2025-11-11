QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells $35,092.61 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $35,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

