QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells $35,092.61 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $35,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
