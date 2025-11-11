Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 39,648,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,919,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 535,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $10,888,329.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,316,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,955,222.08. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $560,327.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,213,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,412.52. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,822,449 shares of company stock valued at $279,929,441 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

