Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. 388,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $363.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

