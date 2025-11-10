Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.
In other Saputo news, insider Leanne Cutts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$773,855. This trade represents a 20.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Saputo
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.
