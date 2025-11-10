iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.0950, with a volume of 458820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

