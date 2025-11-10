Daniel Pietrzak Acquires 10,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8%

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 355.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

