Daniel Pietrzak Acquires 10,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8%

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 355.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

