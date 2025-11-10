Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Insider Brendan Krueger Purchases 5,000 Shares

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE AR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,183. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.62. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 114.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

