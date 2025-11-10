Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Insider Brendan Krueger Purchases 5,000 Shares

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE AR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,183. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.62. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 114.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on AR
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.