FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) EVP Goran Skoko Purchases 500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.17. 688,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day moving average is $382.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.50 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $356.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

