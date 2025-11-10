James Barry Sells 700 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:BIO traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $307.65. 116,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,748. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $373.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 23,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

