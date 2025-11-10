James Barry Sells 700 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE:BIO traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $307.65. 116,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,748. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $373.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.73.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.