Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Announces Earnings Results

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.70. 131,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,218. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ascent Solar Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

