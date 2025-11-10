Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -0.02. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $19.98.
Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TERN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terns Pharmaceuticals
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.