Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.85. 1,000,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,076. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 169,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $5.00 target price on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

