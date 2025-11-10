Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.85. 1,000,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,076. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 169,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
