QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

QBE Insurance Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 169,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the previous session’s volume of 44,517 shares.The stock last traded at $13.2101 and had previously closed at $12.99.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.