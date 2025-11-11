Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.9660 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 28,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 26,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

