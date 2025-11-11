Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 51,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 97,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

