FY2025 EPS Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $9.10 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 740,584 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 649,495 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 924.6% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 683,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 616,370 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after buying an additional 476,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,200. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $210,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,213.12. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

