GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 4,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

