Vinci Compass Investments (VINP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vinci Compass Investments to post earnings of $0.1871 per share and revenue of $46.1540 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vinci Compass Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VINP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

