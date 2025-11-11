Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.22. 28,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 12,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Entain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entain
Entain Stock Performance
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.