Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.22. 28,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 12,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Entain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

