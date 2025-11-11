Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 575,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,214,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLK. Guggenheim lowered Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oncobiologics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncobiologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OTLK

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncobiologics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncobiologics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.