Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 25,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 96,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.35 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

