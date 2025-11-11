FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Turtle Beach Issued By Wedbush

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turtle Beach in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

TBCH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Turtle Beach in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Turtle Beach from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Turtle Beach Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBCH opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Turtle Beach has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turtle Beach

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Turtle Beach

In other news, Director William Z. Wyatt acquired 693,962 shares of Turtle Beach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the purchase, the director owned 693,962 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,992.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at $29,700,623.92. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.