WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.5150. Approximately 85,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 76,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

WEG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

WEG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

