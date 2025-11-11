Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.0001 and last traded at $53.0001. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Saturday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 350.0%.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

