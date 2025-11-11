iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 330,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 88,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

