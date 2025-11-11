Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Weaker Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday. Cibc World Mkts lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.00.

TSE TRP opened at C$74.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.61. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$62.17 and a 52 week high of C$77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The company has a market cap of C$77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Siim A. Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$2,802,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$840,792. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier sold 53,946 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$3,802,669.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 113,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,004,173.57. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

