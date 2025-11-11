Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of LSTR opened at $130.11 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 79.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Landstar System by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

