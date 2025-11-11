SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.89. 5,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

