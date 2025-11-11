FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ur Energy Reduced by Roth Capital

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Ur Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.31 on Monday. Ur Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ur Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 213,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $374,349.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,313.25. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 252,087 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $423,506.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 632,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,054. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 739,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

