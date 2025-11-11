Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6. 3,165,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 677,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Sosandar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of £14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.62.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Sosandar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.