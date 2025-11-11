VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Up 9.7% – What’s Next?

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.2250 and last traded at $415.2250. Approximately 93 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.40.
VAT Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.27.
VAT Group Company Profile
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.