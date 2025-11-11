VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Up 9.7% – What’s Next?

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.2250 and last traded at $415.2250. Approximately 93 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.40.

VAT Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.27.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

