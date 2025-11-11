Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for W.R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.R. Berkley’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 1.0%

WRB stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

