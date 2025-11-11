INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

INmune Bio Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $1.58 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

