LandBridge (LB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect LandBridge to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $49.1320 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

LandBridge Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. LandBridge has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the second quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LandBridge by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LandBridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Report on LandBridge

LandBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.