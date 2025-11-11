SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.4650. Approximately 8,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.94. SBI had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 14.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

