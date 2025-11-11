Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.4220 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 4,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

SUBCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

