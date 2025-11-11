First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.81 and last traded at $277.15. Approximately 354,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 450,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.47.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,225.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

