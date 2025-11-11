MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 10% – Here’s Why

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.8630.

MGM China Trading Up 10.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.